AIRSHOW-Pratt expects to resume testing of A320neo engine within week
June 14, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Pratt expects to resume testing of A320neo engine within week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Paul Adams, president of engine maker Pratt & Whitney, said his company had a fix for a small component that has grounded Airbus’s revamped A320neo since last month, and expected to start ground certification testing within a week.

Adams told Reuters the company had made a “very minor modification” to the component, a clip inside the engine, and was already assembling engines with the redesigned part.

He said the part in question had not been heat-tested properly, allowing it to pop out, but would now be secured differently to prevent any additional problems. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)

