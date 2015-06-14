FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Pratt & Whitney eyes 500-plus engine orders at Paris Airshow
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Pratt & Whitney eyes 500-plus engine orders at Paris Airshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Engine maker Pratt & Whitney expects to win orders for more than 500 of its geared turbofan engines at the Paris Airshow, an executive said on Sunday.

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has an order book for more than 6,400 of the engines and is planning to get to 7,000 by the end of June 15-21 show, Greg Gernhardt, president of commercial engines, told a news conference.

“We have a lot of work to do at the show, but we’re quite excited,” he said.

The geared turbofan engine powers Airbus’s A320neo and the Bombardier CSeries, and competes with the LEAP engine from GE and Safran joint venture CFM. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.