Rafale jet sale to India could be concluded in 2-3 months - French minister
June 16, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Rafale jet sale to India could be concluded in 2-3 months - French minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LE BOURGET,France (Reuters) - India’s purchase of 36 French Rafale military fighter jets could be concluded within two or three months, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

The deal, unveiled in India in April, came after manufacturer Dassault Aviation won its first export order for the jets in February from Egypt. Since then, Qatar has also placed an order and talks are under way with Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

“I’ll be going to India very soon to see how things are coming along, but I have no concerns it will happen,” Le Drian said at the Paris Airshow.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Andrew Callus, Editing by dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
