Sikorsky says Saudi Arabia looking at bigger helicopter order
June 15, 2015

Sikorsky says Saudi Arabia looking at bigger helicopter order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is looking at a possible further order of new helicopters from Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, after a 10-helicopter purchase announced last month, the company said.

Sikorsky President Bob Leduc told Reuters in an interview that he would travel to Saudi Arabia in September to discuss the possible timing and quantity of additional helicopter orders.

Leduc said the Saudi order could cover a large number of aircraft, but declined to provide any further details. U.S. arms sales are generally negotiated on a government-to-government basis, but companies play a large role in the preparatory stage.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
