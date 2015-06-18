AIRSHOW-Airbus says weighing up both Skymark rescue plans

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Thursday it was studying two proposals to revive Skymark and would favour any plan that both gives the bankrupt Japanese airline a future and takes account of the planemaker’s interests.

Alongside aircraft leasing firm Intrepid Aviation Ltd, Airbus is one of the biggest creditors to Skymark, which ran into financial trouble after embarking on an ambitious expansion that included buying A380 superjumbos.

There are two restructuring plans for Skymark on the table, one involving Japanese airline ANA Holdings investing in Skymark, and one proposed by Intrepid which seeks a different sponsor, possibly U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc.

Creditor approval is key for either Skymark restructuring plan to go-ahead.

Airbus said it would consider both plans and hold discussions about them during the coming days and weeks.

“We will study these two plans. We hope one of them, if not two, will be viable for Skymark,” Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group’s planemaking division, told a news conference at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

Bregier denied that Airbus was against the ANA rescue plan.

“What counts for us is a plan which gives a future to Skymark, but also a plan which takes account of Airbus interests, i.e. Airbus aircraft,” he said, adding that analysis of the plans would be “complex”.

Airbus reportedly objected to ANA’s participation as part of a negotiating tactic to get the Japanese to buy a number of Airbus jets, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Delta said it had been approached about investing in Skymark as part of a rival restructuring proposal but gave no more information on the progress of any talks.

Skymark holds landing slots at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport which U.S. airlines consider valuable because a treaty limits U.S. carriers to four slots there.

A Skymark investment could pave the way for more Delta services to Asia, where U.S. airlines are competing vigorously.

However, industry analysts say that could place Airbus in a delicate position as it balances its interests as both creditor to Skymark and supplier to Japan’s major airline groups, as well as Delta, putting pressure on it to remain neutral.

Intrepid and Airbus own some two-thirds of Skymark’s roughly 300 billion yen ($2.4 billion) debt after Skymark opted for bankruptcy in January when it could no longer keep up the payments for jets it had ordered.

Under the Skymark-ANA plan, a fund formed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and the Development Bank of Japan would take a combined 33.4 percent stake while private equity firm Integral Corp would maintain its 50.1 percent stake. (Writing by Sarah Young; editing by David Clarke)