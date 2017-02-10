(Adds comments from industry sources, background)
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI Feb 10 Boeing's new Indian
unit will help the company win more business from local
customers and mean more employment in the South Asian country,
the head of the U.S. defence firm's Indian business said on
Friday.
The new legal entity, announced this week, is the fourth
separate country-specific business Boeing has established after
setting up similar structures in Britain, Australia and Saudi
Arabia.
Boeing will hire more staff, most of them locals, but also
bring in specialists from overseas as it looks to win new deals
and grow the $500 million a year worth of products it currently
sources from India, Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar told
Reuters.
He declined to say how many new jobs would be created.
"This is to really create the full ecosystem throughout the
lifecycle for our customers in India," he said ahead of an
Indian airshow in Bengaluru next week.
Kumar said the new entity, which Boeing hopes will also grow
its manufacturing presence in the country, was designed for its
Indian clients rather than those overseas.
"In order to support U.S. exports, we need to better support
our Indian customers," he said.
'MADE IN INDIA' DILEMMA
Boeing, as well as rivals such as Europe's Airbus
and Lockheed Martin of the United States, are looking to
India, one of the world's largest arms importers, as a future
source of growth as Western countries trim defence budgets.
India is expected to spend $250 billion over the next decade
to modernise its armed forces, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has also said new deals must involve a share of local production
to help the country grow its nascent defence industry.
Industry sources say U.S. manufacturers are still uncertain
how to square the "Made in India" policy with U.S. President
Donald Trump's "America First" rhetoric against locating jobs
abroad.
Trump has criticised U.S. companies that have moved
manufacturing overseas and which then sell their products back
to the United States.
Boeing's Indian unit is expected to be scaled in such a way
that it reflects the amount of business Boeing wins there.
Lockheed Martin said this week it wanted to push ahead with
plans to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India, but
understood Trump's administration might want to take a "fresh
look" at the proposal.
Boeing has won several deals with India in recent years,
including a roughly $2.5 billion contract to supply its Chinook
and Apache helicopters, as well as an order for its P-8I
maritime spy planes.
It also has a joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems in
aerospace.
Kumar said Boeing was studying a recent request for
information issued last month by the Indian Navy for 57
multi-role fighter jets for its aircraft carriers, and analysts
expect it to pitch its F/A-18 Super Hornet planes.
Industry sources say any deal would most likely depend on
Boeing agreeing to build at least part of the jets in India.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Stephen Coates
and Mark Potter)