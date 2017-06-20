PARIS, June 20 Aircraft leasing company Avolon
announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 75 Boeing
737 MAX 8 aircraft, and Avolon's chief executive said he
would also consider Boeing's 737 MAX 10 models.
Avolon said the order for the 75 737 MAX 8 planes was worth
$8.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for
a further 50 of those aircraft.
Avolon's Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery also told
reporters at the Paris Airshow that he would have a "hard look"
regarding the possible orders of the 737 MAX 10 plane.
