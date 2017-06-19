(Adds background)
PARIS, June 19 Boeing on Monday launched an
in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pool
the work of about 800 data experts to provide advanced services
to its customers and define improvements in the way Boeing
builds jets.
The move is part of a shift by planemakers and suppliers
towards methods pioneered by Silicon Valley to help drive down
internal costs and build profits outside core manufacturing.
"We are bringing the physical and digital worlds together,"
Boeing Chief Information Officer Ted Colbert told Reuters.
High-margin services are a key theme at this week's Paris
Airshow and planemakers including Boeing and rival Airbus are
expected to unveil more such deals with airlines.
The task of Boeing's reorganised data analytics team is to
figure out how to provide richer services to airlines, military
and other customers and to spread innovation through Boeing
factories, Colbert said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)