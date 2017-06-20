By Tim Hepher
| PARIS, June 20
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling
20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4
percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic
growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts
of Asia is starting to moderate.
The world's largest planemaker said it expected 41,030
industry deliveries over the next two decades, up from 39,620 in
a similar forecast a year ago and topping $6 trillion in value.
That includes a five percent increase in the 20-year
forecast for deliveries of single-aisle aircraft like the
Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families, respectively the cash cows
of the world's two largest aircraft manufacturers.
Boeing now expects 29,530 deliveries in the
medium-haul single-aisle category, which is popular with
low-cost airlines, it said at the Paris Airshow.
Air travel has been on a sharp uptrend, led by emerging
economies as China looks set to replace North America as the
world's biggest transport market in coming years.
But China's growth is now slowing even though it remains
above 6 percent a year. Boeing trimmed its 20-year forecast for
average global traffic growth to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.
Airbus took a similar step in its own 20-year
forecast released earlier this month, while increasing the
projection for total deliveries by 6 percent, compared with last
year's edition, to 34,899 aircraft.
Boeing's overall tally is a bigger number partly because it
counts aircraft with 90 seats or more, whereas Airbus starts at
100 seats.
In a symbolic change likely to rankle with its European
rival, Boeing ditched its forecast for very large four-engined
airplanes such as the Airbus A380 and its own 747-8.
For the first time, it lumped these together with large
two-engined jets such as the Boeing 777 and largest A350.
Boeing has long argued that the "very large" category is on
its way out as airlines switch to smaller twinjets. Both
manufacturers have had to cut output of four-engined jumbos.
"In fact, frankly, we look at the demand for really big
airplanes and we find it hard to believe that Airbus will be
able to deliver the rest of their A380s in backlog," Marketing
Vice-President Randy Tinseth said in a briefing.
Boeing also expects to deliver only "a handful" of 747-8
passenger jets.
Airbus insists the double-decker A380 has a future due to
airport congestion and predicts 5 percent of aircraft delivered
over the next 20 years will be very large people carriers or
freighters, even though its forecast has been revised lower.
Despite slower growth in some of the hottest aviation
markets, Boeing said it continued to see "resilient" demand with
a long-term growth trend in traffic of 5 percent a year.
Passenger travel tends to outpace the economy, reflecting
growing numbers of people with some disposable income, while
cargo is a barometer of trade and business confidence.
Boeing predicted demand for 920 cargo planes, down 1 percent
from its previous forecast. Much air cargo nowadays goes in the
belly of wide-body passenger planes rather than freighters.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle; Editing by
Mark Potter)