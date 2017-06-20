PARIS, June 20 Boeing's head of airplane
developments said he was "very optimistic" that the world's
largest planemaker would close the business for a new mid-market
jet designed to serve the 220-270-seat market from the middle of
the next decade, and that the jet would have a composite
fuselage.
Mike Delaney, general manager of airplane developments at
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the final decision would be
for Boeing's top leadership but that design, production and cost
characteristics were all pointing in the right direction.
Speaking to Reuters, Delaney confirmed for the first time
publicly that the proposed new aircraft would have a composite
fuselage, a key decision seen as a boost for suppliers such as
Boeing's sole composites contractor Toray of Japan.
In a separate briefing at the Paris Airshow, Delaney said
the jet would make "extensive use" of composites and confirmed
it would have a "hybrid" cross-section, apparently referring to
the need for a slimmed-down cargo space. Industry sources say
the fuselage will have an elliptical shape, seen from the front.
