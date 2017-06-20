(Adds details, background)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, June 20 Boeing's head of airplane
developments said on Tuesday he was "very optimistic" that the
world's largest planemaker would close the business for a new
mid-market jet designed to open up new routes from the middle of
the next decade.
Mike Delaney, general manager of airplane developments at
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the final decision would be
for Boeing's top leadership but that design, production and cost
characteristics were all pointing in the right direction.
Speaking to Reuters, Delaney confirmed for the first time
publicly that the proposed new aircraft would have a composite
fuselage, a key decision likely to boost suppliers such as
Boeing's sole composites contractor Toray of Japan.
In a separate briefing at the Paris Airshow, Delaney said
the jet would make "extensive use" of composites and confirmed
it would have a "hybrid" cross-section, apparently referring to
the need for a large cabin and slimmed-down cargo space.
Delaney's keenly awaited annual briefing at the world's
largest air show gave fresh clues on how the U.S. planemaker's
newest airplane might be designed.
The idea is to carve out a new market between medium-haul
single-aisle planes like the 737 and Airbus A320 family and the
smallest long-haul jets like the A330 and Boeing 787.
Boeing faces a difficult puzzle as it tries to square
conflicting airline demands for a wide twin-aisle cabin with the
low operating costs of the 737 category.
Delaney said airlines consulted by Boeing had stressed that
what counts most is being able to carry the right number of
passengers for the routes for which the jet is designed. Based
on Boeing market forecasts that is likely to be 220 to 270.
They are less worried about carrying cargo.
That is the opposite of what airlines had said when Boeing
was developing larger planes like the 787 and 777, Delaney said.
In those cases, engineers had designed the fuselage around
the cargo containers and then adjusted the rest of the fuselage
and therefore the seating capacity around that.
DESIGN CLUES
Delaney's statements give important clues about what is
expected to be an unconventional fuselage for the mid-market
plane, which in turn may determine whether Boeing can square
that circle of wide cabins and low operating cost.
Industry sources have said the fuselage will have a somewhat
elliptical shape when seen from the front because the bottom of
the plane will be flattened to get rid of unnecessary cargo
space.
Usually a pressurised fuselage is round to avoid stress
points. Building the fuselage out of tough
lightweight composites allows less conventional shapes.
In turn, stripping away unnecessary space reduces drag and
makes the plane cheaper to fly.
Delaney declined to talk in detail about the design except
to say the fuselage would have a "hybrid" cross-section.
"It is a geometry that supports twin-aisle comfort and
single-aisle economics," he said.
Another Boeing executive recently said it had considered
options from "mild to wild" for the new jet.
The new jet is expected to enter service in 2025, if Boeing
decides to go ahead and develop it.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark
Potter)