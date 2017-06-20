(adds details, quotes)
By Giulia Segreti
PARIS, June 20 United Airlines has
converted an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets into one
for the U.S. planemaker's new 737 MAX 10 model, the companies
said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
Boeing launched the new version of its best-selling 737
aircraft on Monday amid a flurry of deals.
United Airlines, which will become the largest single 737
MAX 10 customer in the world, said it expected the delivery of
the first of the planes in late 2020.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin
McAllister said the order was an "endorsement" for the MAX 10.
Asked why the latest deal was a conversion a previous order,
rather than a new one, United Airlines executive Gerry Laderman
told Reuters: "We have a very healthy order book ... and it is
very customary for us to place an order to have a certain
timeline, and closer to the time we pick which model we want."
Laderman said that United Airlines already had a large MAX
order, so there was no need for an incremental one.
He added the group had picked the MAX 10 model because it
considered it to be "the one with the best economics of the
family," in terms of seat per mile cost.
The executive said the U.S carrier had not finalised the
seating configuration for the airplanes but that they would be
used as domestic aircraft.
United also announced an order for four additional Boeing
777-300ER aircraft, lifting the total to 18.
Laderman added three would start service from next summer,
while the fourth one would be delivered at the end of next year.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Mark Potter)