PARIS, June 20 United Airlines has
converted an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets into one
for the U.S. planemaker's new 737 MAX 10 model, the companies
said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
United Airlines, which will become the largest single 737
MAX 10 customer in the world, also announced an order for four
additional Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
Asked by reporters why the latest deal was a conversion of a
previous order, rather than a new one, United Airlines executive
Gerry Laderman told Reuters: "We have a very healthy order book
... and it is very customary for us to place an order to have a
certain timeline/time slots, and closer to the time we pick
which model we want."
Laderman added that United Airlines already had a large MAX
order, so there was no need for an incremental one.
