PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group
Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a
larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry
sources said on Saturday.
The Boeing 737 MAX 10 will be launched at the Paris Airshow
on Monday with the backing of at least two Chinese lessors -
CALC and the aviation arm of China Development Bank, whose
interest in the aircraft emerged earlier this week.
Boeing and CALC declined to comment.
CALC's purchase of the newest variant of Boeing's most-sold
jet is seen as part of an order for 50 aircraft from the 737 MAX
family announced by the Hong Kong leasing firm this week.
CALC, part-owned by China Everbright Bank,
reported the overall order on Thursday but did not disclose a
breakdown by type of model.
It is the company's first Boeing order and will diversify
its portfolio following previous Airbus purchases.
The stock exchange posting on the eve of the world's largest
air show is the most concrete sign so far that the widely
expected launch of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 is going ahead, subject
to the formal approval of Boeing directors.
The launch is expected to be backed by low-cost operators
Lion Air of Indonesia and India's Spicejet.
Ireland's Ryanair has confirmed a Reuters report
that it is looking at the jet.
It could also include an order from United Airlines,
which Boeing has been actively wooing as a marquee customer.
The 190-230-seat Boeing 737 MAX 10 is designed to plug a gap
at the top end of Boeing's single-aisle range after strong sales
of the competing Airbus A321neo.
It will be delivered from 2020.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft)