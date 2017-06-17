PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on
Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500
deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a
recent quality flaw with a component.
Boeing earlier this year briefly suspended 737 MAX test
flights while CFM, co-owned by Safran and General
Electric, conducted checks after a quality problem was
found in a turbine disc.
Safran and GE have both recently talked of 450-500 engine
deliveries but CFM officials told a briefing ahead of the Paris
Airshow that they remained committed to the target of 500 and
that their level of confidence had not changed.
They said the engine, developed for Boeing and Airbus
medium-haul planes, was proving to have higher utilisation rates
than a rival model from Pratt & Whitney.
Each 1 percent in improved utilisation has the same benefit
for airline finances as a 5 percent fuel saving, they said.
CFM expects to have clearance for 180-minute extended
operations by the end of June for the Boeing and Airbus versions
of LEAP.
That means planes will be able to fly up to 3 hours away
from the nearest airport at any one time, allowing airlines to
serve long over-water routes like Hawaii to the U.S. West Coast.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft)