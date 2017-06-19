SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas
SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with
France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according
to an Embraer statement on Monday.
Savis, Bradar, Thales and its Omnisys unit will collaborate
to develop new radar solutions for the global military and civil
markets and explore joint sales, the statement said, without
detailing investments or potential market size. The companies
announced the partnership at the Paris Airshow, the aviation
industry's biggest event.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski)