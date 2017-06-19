By Andrea Shalal
| PARIS, June 19
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new
military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and
respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the
United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.
Moscovici said European countries were more conscious about
the need to increase military spending and cooperation given
growing threats, Britain's decision to leave the EU and a U.S.
push to have NATO allies spend more on their own defences.
"Everyone understands that now is the time for us to take
our fate in our own hands," the European Union official told
reporters at the Paris Airshow. "There are new threats, and they
know they cannot count - as they did in the past - only on NATO
and a good relationship with the United States."
He underscored the importance of the aerospace sector for
the European economy, and said he hoped a new EU fund aimed at
funding cooperative work on drones, satellites and other
military projects would be "a good incentive."
But he said the military realities needed to be matched by
political will among member states, preferably soon, and then
eventually commitments of resources.
"There is now a window of opportunity for investing more in
European defence ... but as with all windows, a window closes if
you don't go through it," he said. "We should seize this moment,
especially with the election of a new French president."
"We must stay at the technical frontier, and for that we
need to invest constantly," he said. "Consciousness is the first
step. This has to start now. This has to be discussed."
Trump recently reassured European allies that he would
uphold the NATO charter's demand that all members be prepared to
defend each other, weeks after jarring allies by not restating
U.S. support for the agreement.
Germany and other European countries are boosting military
spending, concerned about Russia's increasingly assertive
military stance and a growing number of military conflicts
around the world, but the increases are likely to be more
gradual than dramatic.
European industry executives at the air show said they were
upbeat about future prospects, but it would take time for the
attitude to translate into concrete orders.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)