PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air
Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet
or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul
passengers to its long-haul network.
"We are speaking to both... We are fairly sure we will be
able to set up a system with one of them this year," Bjorn Kjos
said on the sidelines of an event in Paris, adding he did not
know which would be first.
Norwegian offers low-cost long-haul flights, but needs the
passengers to feed into that network to fill its planes and make
money.
The partners still need to create a joint interface for
ticket sales before the feeder flight deal can proceed.
Kjos said the concept could work at airports such as Paris
Charles de Gaulle and Gatwick with easyjet and in Ireland for
Ryanair. He said he expected two hours would be plenty for
transfer times.
He also said he was "definitely interested" in a new
mid-market jet that Boeing is studying.
He ruled out however the 737 Max 10, set to be launched at
the Paris air show, because it does not offer any extra range.
