* Boeing launches 737 MAX 10 with flurry of orders
* Lockheed close to $37 bln-plus deal for F-35 warplanes
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M
By Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan
PARIS, June 19 Boeing unveiled a new
version of its best-selling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting
life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President
Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest airshow in
Paris.
After years of booming orders driven by increased air travel
and more fuel-efficient planes, passenger jet manufacturers are
bracing for a slowdown in demand while they focus on meeting
tight delivery schedules and ambitious production targets.
In a sign of their more modest expectations, some companies
have cut back on staffing and catering at this year's Paris
Airshow and made less space available for the media.
But Boeing generated a burst of activity on the opening day
by launching the 737 MAX 10 to plug a gap in its portfolio at
the top end of the market for single-aisle jets, following
runaway sales of the rival Airbus A321neo.
The U.S. planemaker said it had more than 240 orders and
commitments from at least 10 customers for the new 737, which
can carry up to 230 people in a single-class configuration.
"Many airports are running out of capacity and for those
airports this is a perfect aircraft," said Ajay Singh, the
chairman of low-cost Indian airline SpiceJet, as his
company signed a provisional deal to buy 40 MAX 10s.
However, Airbus immediately hit back with an order for 100
of its popular A320neo planes from leasing firm GECAS, as well
as a deal for 12 A321neos with Air Lease Corporation.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy brushed off the latest Boeing
challenge saying much of the interest in the MAX 10 was from
existing Boeing customers switching orders from other models.
"We think the 737 MAX 10 is a competitor to the (MAX) 9 and
that's why a lot of people are converting," he said.
Twenty of SpiceJet's provisional order for 40 MAX 10s were
conversions from an existing order for other 737 models.
Industry sources also said Airbus would soon announce an
order for 10 of its A350-900 wide-body jets, while sources said
on Sunday it was close to clinching a deal worth about $5
billion with low-cost carrier Viva Air Peru.
Providing more reassurance for planemakers, Qatar Airways
said it was sticking with plans to increase its fleet and
routes, despite a diplomatic rift with four Arab nations which
have closed their airspace to the company.
"We have had a lot of cancellations, especially to the four
countries that did this illegal blockade, but we have found new
markets and this is our growth strategy," Chief Executive Akbar
al Baker told Reuters.
MACRON JETS IN
While demand for passenger jets may be ebbing, there are
signs interest in military aircraft is picking up after years in
the doldrums due to government budget cuts and weak growth.
Lockheed Martin is in the final stages of
negotiating a $37 billion-plus deal to sell 440 F-35 fighter
jets to a group of 11 nations including the United States, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
That would be the biggest deal yet for the stealth warplane,
set to make its Paris Airshow debut this week.
In another boost for defence projects, President Macron flew
into the airshow aboard an Airbus A400M military transporter in
his first official engagement since winning a parliamentary
majority in elections on Sunday.
His arrival was followed by a flypast by the world's largest
passenger plane, the Airbus A380, and France's aerial display
team.
The ceremony lent high-level support to two ambitious
European aerospace projects tarnished by problems: the A400M
because of chronic cost overruns and delays and the A380 because
of weak sales that threaten its future.
Airbus said on Sunday it was working on an upgrade of the
A380 - called A380plus - with fuel-saving wingtips, confirming
plans reported by Reuters in March.
Airbus chief Fabrice Bregier said on Monday the company was
in talks with several potential customers for the upgraded
plane. But it would only be put into production if it received
"a large order", he said, without elaborating.
Four-engined, double-decker superjumbos such as the A380 and
Boeing's 747 were once viewed as the future of air travel
between international hubs, but interest has waned as airlines
have preferred cheaper, more nimble aircraft.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone, Matthias Blamont, Andrea
Shalal and Giulia Segreti; writing by Mark Potter; editing by
David Clarke)