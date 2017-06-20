* United converts order for 100 Boeing jets into new MAX 10
* Boeing raises 20-year industry demand forecast by 4 pct
* Boeing exec "very optimistic" about mid-market jet plan
* Boeing, Airbus clash over prospects for biggest planes
(Adds order tally for new jet)
By Giulia Segreti and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, June 20 Boeing won a key
endorsement from United Airlines for the latest model of its
best-selling 737 on Tuesday and struck an upbeat tone by raising
its 20-year industry demand forecast despite signs the pace of
growth is slowing.
A day after the launch of the 737 MAX 10 at the world's
biggest air show in Paris, United said it would convert
an order for 100 other 737 MAX planes to the new model.
Gerry Laderman, United senior vice president, said the MAX
10 had "the best economics of the family", a boost for a plane
Boeing designed to plug a gap in its range at the top end of the
market for single-aisle jets, following runaway sales of the
rival Airbus A321neo.
The United deal brought the number of MAX 10s covered by air
show order announcements to a higher than expected total of more
than 320, though more than half were conversions and net new
orders and commitments for Boeing stood closer to 160.
Despite the interest in the MAX 10, analysts expect
passenger jet orders at the Paris Airshow to fall short of
recent boom years, as airlines digest a flood of deliveries and
manufacturers focus on production targets.
But over the longer term, Boeing sees an industry in rude
health, forecasting 41,030 passenger and freight plane
deliveries worth more than $6 trillion over the next two
decades, up from 39,620 in a similar projection a year ago.
Boeing's projection includes a 5 percent increase in the
20-year forecast for deliveries of single-aisle aircraft such as
the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families, the cash cows of the
world's two largest aircraft manufacturers.
Boeing now expects 29,530 deliveries in the medium-haul
single-aisle category, which is popular with low-cost airlines.
In a sign of that interest, aircraft leasing company Avolon
announced a provisional deal to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8s worth
$8.4 billion at list prices and said it would have a "hard look"
at possible orders for the MAX 10.
Airbus agreed a provisional $5 billion deal with South
American low-cost carrier Viva Air for 50 A320 jets, confirming
a Reuters report.
Boeing's head of airplane developments also said he was
"very optimistic" about the chances of establishing the business
case for a mid-market jet project to open up new routes from the
middle of the next decade.
AVIATION SERVICES
Air travel has been on a sharp uptrend, led by emerging
economies as China looks set to replace North America as the
world's biggest transport market in the coming years.
But China's economic expansion is slowing, even though it
remains above 6 percent a year. Boeing trimmed its 20-year
forecast for average global traffic growth to 4.7 percent from
4.8 percent.
Airbus took a similar step in its 20-year forecast earlier
this month, though it raised its projection for total deliveries
by 6 percent from last year to 34,899 aircraft.
Boeing's overall tally is higher partly because it counts
aircraft with 90 seats or more, whereas Airbus starts at 100.
With demand for new jets cooling, planemakers are seeing
greater opportunities in aviation services.
Boeing forecast that market could be worth $8.5 trillion
over 20 years, growing at an average 4 percent a year. Airbus
launched a digital services platform on Tuesday, which it said
could crunch data to help airlines improve maintenance, reduce
fuel burn and optimise routes.
BIGGER NOT BETTER?
In a symbolic change likely to rankle with its European
rival, Boeing ditched its forecast for very large four-engined
airplanes such as the Airbus A380 and its own 747-8. For the
first time, it lumped these models with large two-engined jets
such as the Boeing 777 and the largest Airbus A350.
Boeing has long argued that the "very large" category is on
its way out as airlines switch to smaller twinjets. Both
manufacturers have had to cut production of four-engined jumbos.
Airbus insists the double-decker A380 has a future due to
airport congestion and predicts 5 percent of aircraft delivered
over the next 20 years will be in that category.
"They would do that, the 747-8 isn't selling," Airbus sales
chief John Leahy said of Boeing's decision to ditch its separate
forecast for the biggest planes. "We have no intention of
sharing that market with them, albeit a smaller market than we
might have thought."
"Traffic is doubling," he said. "(Boeing's) explanation is
we'll fly more flights. I'm sorry, but you can't do it. You have
to have bigger aircraft."
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan, Andrea
Shalal, Mike Stone, Cyril Altmeyer in Paris and Alwyn Scott in
Seattle; writing by Mark Potter; editing by Alexander Smith and
David Clarke)