PARIS, June 19 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp aims to
sell more than 1,000 of its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ)
aircraft by around 2040, aided by expected growth in demand for
medium-sized planes.
The company brought Japan's first passenger aircraft in half
a century to the Paris Airshow, confirming that it is on track
for first delivery of the 90-seat aircraft in mid-2020 and
hoping to show potential customers that progress had been made
despite delays and cost increases.
Asked how many planes his company was hoping to sell, Yugo
Fukuhara, vice president of sales and marketing at Mitsubishi
Aircraft, told Reuters: "More than 1,000. That is the target
during a 20-year time period."
Fukuhara said earlier on Monday that the programme has taken
427 orders so far.
"All customers are committed to the programme and are very
supportive," he said in a reference to the announcement this
year that the plane was delayed for two more years to redesign
its wiring and meet requirements for certification by the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Launch customer ANA, which has resorted to leasing jets and
pushing back the retirement of older aircraft while its awaits
the delayed MRJ, said on Sunday that it remains committed to the
programme.
Despite these setbacks, Fukuhara said that Mitsubishi would
become one of two major regional jet manufacturers in a sector
dominated by companies such as Brazil's Embraer and
Canada's Bombardier.
"We see more than 5,000 regional jet deliveries (for the
sector) in the next 20 years. This segment of the market is very
healthy and our goal is to establish a global customer base,
Fukuhara said.
