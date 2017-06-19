PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process
of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its
hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in
light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in
cabins, the carrier's CEO said.
"I am sure that the Department of Transport and Homeland
Security will revisit this," Akbar al Baker told journalists at
the Paris Airshow on Monday. "The best way for them to mitigate
it is by doing an audit on the airports."
He said he was not seeing a big impact on Qatar Airways, and
that an average of 10-15 devices were being handed in per
flight.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)