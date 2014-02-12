FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Amedeo leasing company firms up order for 20 Airbus 380s
February 12, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Amedeo leasing company firms up order for 20 Airbus 380s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday that Amedeo, formerly called Doric Lease Corp, had signed a firm order for 20 A380s worth $8.3 billion at list prices.

The purchase follows a provisional order placed by Amedeo at the Paris Airshow in June.

Amedeo and Airbus officials signed the final agreement for the order at the Singapore Airshow, Asia’s largest aerospace event.

Sales of the superjumbo have generally been sluggish though Dubai’s Emirates, the largest customer, placed an order in November for 50 aircraft that for the time being lifted doubts over production levels.

