Boeing says confident of delivering orders on time
February 11, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing says confident of delivering orders on time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Boeing said on Tuesday it was very confident that it could deliver orders on time as airlines in the Asia-Pacific place a record number of orders for commercial aircraft.

”I think there is good balance between supply and demand at this time,“ Boeing’s global sales chief John Wojick told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow. ”I am confident that we can deliver on the orders we have.

“There is a lot of interest in Asia for the 777X. Certainly we would love to have Singapore as a customer for 777x.”

