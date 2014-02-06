FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Thailand's Nok Air to order Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Thailand's Nok Air to order Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thai budget carrier Nok Airlines Pcl is close to ordering Boeing 737 MAX jets and may announce the deal at next week’s Singapore Airshow, several people familiar with the matter said.

Both the airline and the manufacturer declined to comment.

Two sources said the airline’s requirements could include as many as 28 of the 737 aircraft, but another source said barely half of the total would be ordered directly from Boeing.

“Leasing companies will provide part of Nok’s requirements. Nok is looking at a number of arrangements as they need the aircraft,” said one source familiar with the deal.

Nok Air, 39.2 percent owned by Thai Airways International PCL, competes with Air Asia’s Thai venture Asia Aviation PCL, a venture backed by Indonesia’s Lion Air and Bangkok Airways Co. Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.