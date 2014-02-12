FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways expects to receive first A350s early
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways expects to receive first A350s early

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways, the launch customer for the Airbus A350, expects to receive its first aircraft ahead of scheduled delivery in December 2014, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“They (Airbus) are well ahead of the test schedule,” said Akbar Al Baker at the Singapore Airshow, adding that the aircraft could arrive a month or two earlier.

The fast-growing Doha-based full-service carrier has 43 A350-900s and 37 A350-1000s on its order books.

Al Baker added that patience was running thin with Bombardier’s troubled CSeries aircraft programme. While Qatar has a requirement in the 120-160 seat category, the programme’s delays and lack of orders could lead to the airline looking elsewhere.

“We have told them that we will only be interested in talking to them again once they have sold 300 aircraft,” said Al Baker. “People like us are not going to indefinitely wait for the aircraft programme to mature.”

He also said that the airline was not interested in Airbus’s offer of a higher take-off weight “regional” A330, or Boeing’s 787-10 or 777-8X.

The airline also has 50 Boeing 777-9 on order, but it is not keen on the smaller 777-8, said Al Baker.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.