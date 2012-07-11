FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-SkyWest orders 100 Mitsubishi regional jets
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

AIRSHOW-SkyWest orders 100 Mitsubishi regional jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. regional carrier SkyWest Inc has reached an agreement to buy 100 Mitsubishi Regional Jets, the companies announced on Wednesday at the Farnborough Airshow.

Under the terms of the deal, Mitsubishi Aircraft would start delivery of the jets in 2017 and complete them in 2020.

SkyWest shares shot up 15 percent to $7.92.

The agreement is also a boost for the Pratt & Whitney unit of United Technologies Corp, whose geared turbofan engines will power the Mitsubishi jets.

SkyWest operates as United Express and Delta Connection under agreements with United Continental Holdings and Delta Air Lines.

Brokerage firm Raymond James raised its rating on SkyWest to “outperform” from “market perform.”

