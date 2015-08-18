FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Motorola Solutions in talks to buy UK's Airwave Solutions - Bloomberg
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 5:50 PM / in 2 years

REFILE-Motorola Solutions in talks to buy UK's Airwave Solutions - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct syntax in paragraph 3)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc is in advanced talks to buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd as it looks to strengthen its software and services business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Airwave Solutions, owned by Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd , could fetch about 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/1PxGG5J)

A Motorola Solutions spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Airwave Solutions could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.64 pounds) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

