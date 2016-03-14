FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai mobile carrier AIS seeks court injunction to extend 2G services
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 14, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Thai mobile carrier AIS seeks court injunction to extend 2G services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) said on Monday it has sought an injunction from the Thai Central Administrative Court against the telecoms regulator’s order so that it can extend its 2G services on the 900Mhz spectrum.

Regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has not allowed AIS to use an unallocated spectrum, and AIS’s request is to mitigate the impact of service disruption, AIS said in a statement.

AIS is expected to shut down its 2G services on Tuesday midnight, the regulator said earlier. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.