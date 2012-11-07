FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q3 net profit at Thailand's AIS up 42 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 7, 2012 / 10:09 AM / 5 years ago

Q3 net profit at Thailand's AIS up 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s top mobile phone operator, reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday as the popularity of smartphones and social networks boosted demand for data services.

AIS, 21 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a net profit of 8.79 billion baht ($286 million) for the July-September period, up from 6.17 billion a year earlier. The result was in line with the average forecast of 8.7 billion baht from 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

AIS, Southeast Asia’s biggest wireless firm by market value, has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of the 30 percent held by Total Access Communication .

Shares in AIS, valued at $18.6 billion, have underperformed the market in the past month due to concerns about an investigation into a 3G spectrum auction in October, which could lead to delays of 3G services.

($1 = 30.75 baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.