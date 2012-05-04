Thai AIS Q1 net profit up 42 pct, beats forecast

BANGKOK, May 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand’s top mobile phone operator, reported a 4 2 p e rcent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday to a record high due to rising revenue from data and voice services and a lower corporate tax rate.

AIS, 23.3 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , posted a net profit of 8.93 billion baht ($289 million) for the January-March period, up from 6.27 billion a year earlier.

The result was higher than the average forecast of 8.1 billion from 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

AIS, Southeast Asia’s biggest wireless firm, with a market value of $17.5 billion, has about 50 percent of the market in Thailand, ahead of Total Access Communication’s roughly 30 percent.

Shares in AIS have outperformed the market in the past 12 months on expectations that the company would benefit from an auction of new third-generation mobile service licences, expected to take place in the third quarter. ($1 = 30.9150 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)