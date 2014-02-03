FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's Aisan to plead guilty to price-fixing in U.S.
February 3, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's Aisan to plead guilty to price-fixing in U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan-based Aisan Industry Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty in the United States to conspiring to fix the prices of automobile parts and pay a criminal fine of $6.9 million, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Aisan conspired to fix the prices of electronic throttle bodies, which help control the amount of air flowing into the engine, and sold them to Nissan Motor Co Ltd in the United States and elsewhere, the department said in a statement.

Aisan is one of 25 companies which law enforcement authorities in the United States, Europe or Asia have charged with price fixing. More than 30 types of car parts are involved, including seat belts, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, head and tail light components, power window motors and power steering components.

Among the auto parts companies that the Antitrust Division has settled with are Diamond Electric, Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd, Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co Ltd, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Fujikura Ltd.

