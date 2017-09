March 14 (Reuters) - Aisino Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 7.3 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($179.27 million)

* Says sees rapid growth in domestic information technology market especially on areas of cloud computing and mobile internet services

