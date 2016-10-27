FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

Top Aixtron shareholder says German govt review of takeover 'irresponsible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in German semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Aixtron, Argonaut Capital, said the government's plan to review an agreed takeover by Chinese investment fund Fujian Grand Chip was "irresponsible".

Argonaut's chief exeuctive, Barry Norris, said the reopening of a review into the deal, announced Monday and linked by Fujian Grand Chip to concerns over defense technology, was based on "highly dubious allegations" and driven by domestic German politics.

Norris said the "protectionist posturing over Chinese investment would seem utterly irresponsible for Aixtron's stakeholders... and set an alarmingly arbitrary precedent for future government interference in EU financial markets." (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

