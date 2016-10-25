China's FGC says won't necessarily drop bid for Germany's Aixtron

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) said on Tuesday the German government's move to withdraw approval of its takeover of German chip equipment maker Aixtron did not necessarily mean it would scrap its bid.

"The bidder is currently examining the legal implications of the letter in which the Economy Ministry withdrew the clearance certificate," Grand Chip Investment GmbH, the takeover vehicle of the Chinese investment fund controlled by businessman Zhendong Liu, said.

Aixtron had said on Monday that Berlin had withdrawn its approval, throwing up an unexpected hurdle for the 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch. A German government official had cited security concerns for the move. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)