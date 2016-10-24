FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Germany mum on why it has withdrawn clearance for Chinese takeover of Aixtron
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 24, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

Germany mum on why it has withdrawn clearance for Chinese takeover of Aixtron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The German Economy declined to give details on Monday as to why it had decided to withdraw its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron and said it could not say how long the review process would last.

"I can confirm that the clearance certificate for the takeover of Aixtron has been withdrawn by the Economy Ministry," a ministry spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

She added that she could give no further details while the review process was ongoing. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
