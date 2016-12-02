FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Germany says own review of Aixtron sale to Chinese firm ongoing
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 9 months ago

Germany says own review of Aixtron sale to Chinese firm ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry declined to comment on Friday on a report that U.S. President Barack Obama was poised to block the sale of chip maker Aixtron to a Chinese firm and said its own independent review is ongoing.

"We don't comment on reviews by U.S. authorities in principle. The Economy Ministry's review is ongoing and I have no new information," a spokesman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

The spokesman stressed the German government's review of the proposed sale of Aixtron to China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) was independent to the U.S. scrutiny of the deal.

"If the American process should be closed it would have no effect on the German review," he added. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.