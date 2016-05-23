Fujian Grand Chip Investment to offer 670 mln euros for Aixtron

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP said on Monday it planned to offer 6 euros per share to buy Aixtron, valuing the German semiconductor equipment maker at around 670 million euros ($752 million), including net cash.

Fujian said the two companies had entered into a business combination agreement.

Aixtron said in a separate statement that Fujian supported its strategy, and that its Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler would remain in office if the takeover was successful.