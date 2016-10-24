German EconMin withdraws clearance for Aixtron buyer FGC

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Aixtron said the German Economy Ministry had withdrawn its clearance certificate for China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC), which is buying the German chip equipment maker in a 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal.

The ministry has announced plans to reopen a review of the FGC's takeover of Aixtron, the company said on Monday.

FGC's offer for Aixtron ended on Friday. It said about 65 percent of shares in Aixtron had been tendered by 1200 GMT, 10 hours before the end of the acceptance period. ($1=0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)