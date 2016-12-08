Germany says takes note of withdrawal of takeover offer for Aixtron

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The German government has taken note of China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund withdrawing its takeover bid for German chip equipment maker Aixtron and therefore no longer needs to look into it, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said.

"We acknowledge that the bidder has withdrawn its takeover offer for Aixtron so the German government no longer needs to conduct checks to issue a clearance certificate," the spokesman said on Thursday.

Fujian's takeover vehicle Grand Chip Investment said on Thursday its offer had lapsed as it had failed to obtain U.S. regulatory approval for the purchase, which had been a condition of the deal. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)