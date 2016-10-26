BRIEF-Biogen CEO says search to find successor progressing
* Says expects reimbursement for new MS drug Zinbryta throughout Europe within 12-18 months
FRANKFURT Oct 26 Aixtron said on Wednesday it had not received any concrete questions from the German Economy Ministry related to Berlin's plans for a more in-depth review of a planned Chinese takeover of the chip equipment maker.
It also said in an e-mailed statement that it was not involved in the design, development, or production of its customers' semiconductor devices.
It was responding to an earlier report that U.S. intelligence services warned Berlin that the 670 million euro ($732 million) takeover of Aixtron by Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund could give Beijing access to technology that could be used for military purposes.
($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Karsten energy corp. Announces $120,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with technology stocks coming under pressure from Apple's 3.6 percent fall and oil prices declining amid lingering fears of oversupply.