December 8, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 8 months ago

Fujian says offer for Aixtron has lapsed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund has dropped its offer for German chip equipment maker Aixtron after U.S. President Barack Obama stopped the takeover.

Fujian's takeover vehicle Grand Chip Investment said on Thursday that the offer had lapsed and any contracts based on the acceptance of the offer would not become effective.

Shares for which investors had already accepted the takeover offer would be re-booked on Dec. 13, it added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

