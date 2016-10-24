FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Germany withdrew approval of Aixtron deal on new "security-related information"
October 24, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Germany withdrew approval of Aixtron deal on new "security-related information"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The German government decided to withdraw its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron after new security-related information emerged, Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig was quoted as saying on Monday.

"The government received previously unknown security-related information," Machnig told German newspaper Die Welt, adding that the ministry evaluated the information together with other departments.

"This (evaluation) led to a withdrawal of the clearance certificate," Machnig said, adding the decision was not a sole decision by the ministry, but by the government as a whole.

Germany's decision to withdraw the initial approval for China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) to take over Aixtron has thrown up an unexpected hurdle for the 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

