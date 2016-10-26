FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German concern over Aixtron was prompted by U.S. -Handelsblatt
October 26, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

German concern over Aixtron was prompted by U.S. -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Germany's decision to withdraw its approval for a takeover of semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund was prompted by U.S. intelligence services, business daily Handelsblatt reported.

The U.S. authorities showed the German government evidence last Friday that chips made using Aixtron equipment could be used for military purposes, the newspaper said on Wednesday, citing German intelligence sources.

The German Economy Ministry, which on Monday unexpectedly said it had withdrawn its previous approval for the 670 million- euro ($732 million) deal, declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9153 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan

