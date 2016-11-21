FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aixtron says has arguments to overcome worries over China deal
November 21, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 9 months ago

Aixtron says has arguments to overcome worries over China deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German chip equipment maker Aixtron said on Monday it had factual arguments to overcome U.S. and German concerns about its being bought by a Chinese consortium.

The company said on Friday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) would recommend that its pending takeover by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) be blocked.

Aixtron said it was sticking to the takeover plan.

"We have objective arguments to overcome the concerns," a spokesman said on Monday, without elaborating. "We are in close contact with the authorities in the USA and Germany."

Shares in Aixtron were down 10 percent in early trading at the bottom of the German technology index, which was down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
