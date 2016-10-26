FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Germany says review of Chinese bid for Aixtron to take months
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 10 months ago

Germany says review of Chinese bid for Aixtron to take months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A German Economy Ministry review of a Chinese takeover bid for chip equipment maker Aixtron will likely take several months, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, declining to give details on why it withdrew clearance for the deal.

The ministry first needs to collect all necessary documents pertaining to the review, the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Once these have been handed it, the review process will likely last two to three months, she added.

She declined to give details on the origin or type of "new security information" that had lead to the ministry withdrawing its approval for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) to buy the Aachen-based firm for 670 million euros ($732 million).

Business-daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence services had warned Berlin the Chinese takeover of Aixtron could give Beijing access to technology that could be used for military purposes. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.