8 months ago
Aixtron must plan strategy alone after merger collapse-German EconMin
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
December 9, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 8 months ago

Aixtron must plan strategy alone after merger collapse-German EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry has no business in planning a strategy for semiconductor chipmaking machinery company Aixtron after a deal with a Chinese firm collapsed, a spokesman said on Friday.

"In general it is the duty of the company to decide on its strategy and the appropriate future direction. It is not a matter of the Federal Economy Ministry," Andreas Audretsch said during a regular government news conference.

Aixtron is considering reducing the size of the business with a partial sale, its chief executive said in an interview, opening the door for bidders after a takeover deal with a Chinese firm fell apart.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan

