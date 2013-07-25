FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aixtron says demand for new equipment hasn't picked up yet
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Aixtron says demand for new equipment hasn't picked up yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Aixtron said while there were signs of easing overcapacity in the market for LED chip-making equipment, there had been no pickup yet in demand for new equipment.

The company, which is trying to wrestle back leadership of the global market for LED chip-making equipment from U.S. rival Veeco Instruments, said on Thursday it still could not provide an outlook for 2013.

In the second quarter, its loss before interest and tax (EBIT) narrowed to 9.8 million euros ($13 million) from 16.5 million in the year-earlier period. That compares with consensus for a 15.4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
