German chip equipment maker Aixtron's Q2 loss narrows
July 29, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

German chip equipment maker Aixtron's Q2 loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - German chip equipment maker Aixtron said on Tuesday its second-quarter operating loss had narrowed due to cost cuts and increased demand from LED light makers for its products.

The company said its loss before interest and tax (EBIT) for the three months through June narrowed by 3 percent to 10.6 million euros ($14.23 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had, on average, expected a loss of 9.9 million euro.

The company said it still expected 2014 revenue to remain flat compared to last year’s 182.9 million euros, while its operating result will improve but remain in the red. ($1 = 0.7447 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

