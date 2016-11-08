Aixtron raises 2016 order intake, low end of sales guidance

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Aixtron, which makes machines used in the production of red, blue, green and white light emitting diodes (LEDs), raised it guidance for 2016 order intake on higher demand for LED, telecom and optoelectronic applications in the third quarter.

The company said on Tuesday it now expected order intake to come to between 200 million and 220 million euros ($221-243 million), up from a previous guidance for 180 million to 200 million euros.

As a result Aixtron also raised the lower end of its revenues forecast, guiding for between 180 million and 200 million euros. The previous guidance was for between 170 million and 200 million euros.

Aixtron is in the process of being bought by Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC), a Chinese investment fund, but the German government is reviewing the deal due to security concerns.